"Beneficiaries Of Anarchy Are Already In Power," Says Congress Leader, Dismissing Nepal-Like Unrest Repeating In India

With protests gripping Nepal in recent days, a Congress party spokesperson stated that similar unrest is unlikely to occur in India, as the country has already experienced such challenges, and those who once benefited from them are now in power.

Congress leader Surendra Rajput said that power now rests with the “beneficiaries of anarchy.”

"Some people think that what is happening in our neighborhood now will happen here too—so, dear friend, snap out of your delusion. This has already happened here, and what is happening there now is a repeat. The beneficiaries of anarchy here are already in power. This is why they worship not the public interest or national interest but the interests of a businessman and America," Rajput wrote in a post on X on Wednesday.