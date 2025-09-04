‘Benefit The Common Man, Farmers...’: PM Modi Hiles GST Rate Cut, Welcomes Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the rollout of next-generation GST reforms, calling it the new two-tier structure. He emphasized that a major step to benefit farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women, and youth.

In a post on X, PM Modi welcomed the introduction of the Next-Generation reforms in GST, which is set to take effect from September 22

“During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST,” he said.

He added that the reform aims to enhance ease of living for the common man while strengthening the economy.

“Glad to state that GST Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth,” the post read.

The Prime Minister said the wide-ranging reforms will improve citizens’ lives and promote ease of doing business, especially for small traders and enterprises.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure. The changes in GST rates on services will be implemented with effect from 22nd September 2025.

The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.