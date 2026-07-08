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Bengal: Baruipur minor rape-murder accused killed in police encounter: Report

The prime accused in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal, was shot dead by police early Tuesday after he snatched a policeman’s gun and opened fire during a crime scene reconstruction.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 09:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Bengal: Baruipur minor rape-murder accused killed in police encounter: Report
Image Credit: IANS

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