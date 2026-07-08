/Bengal: Baruipur minor rape-murder accused killed in police encounter: Report

The main accused in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, West Bengal, was shot dead by police early Tuesday after he snatched a policeman’s firearm and opened fire while being taken to the crime scene for reconstruction, reported India Today citing officials.
According to police, the investigating officer from Baruipur Police Station, along with a team of officers, left the station around 12:45 am with the accused, Prabash Mondal, to reconstruct the crime at Surjyapur, where the girl’s body was found.
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