Bengal begins strategic fencing along India’s sensitive Chicken's Neck corridor

The West Bengal government has initiated a major security push along the strategically vital Chicken Neck Corridor by handing over nearly 720 hectares of land to the Border Security Force for fencing and border protection work. The move includes around 120 hectares of highly sensitive land within the Siliguri Corridor, commonly known as the Chicken Neck, a narrow stretch that connects India’s northeastern states to the rest of the country.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the strategic importance of the Chicken Neck Corridor and the significance of the fencing exercise now underway in the region. The programme highlighted how the project is being viewed as a major step towards strengthening border security and preventing infiltration.

Watch Video:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Chicken Neck Corridor, located in northern West Bengal, is roughly 22 kilometres wide at its narrowest point. It stretches from the Darjeeling region towards Bhutan, passing close to the borders of Nepal and Bangladesh. The corridor also lies around 130 kilometres from China’s Chumbi Valley, where Beijing maintains a significant military presence. Because of this geographical vulnerability, security experts have long considered the region one of India’s most sensitive strategic zones.

Border fencing in the area had remained pending for years due to administrative and procedural complications. With the latest decision, the BSF has now received clearance to undertake fencing work in parts of the corridor that were previously inaccessible. The development is also being linked to the BJP’s earlier political promise of strengthening border infrastructure in West Bengal.

The importance of the Chicken Neck gained particular attention after the 1962 India-China war, when poor road connectivity and inadequate infrastructure created logistical challenges for Indian forces operating in the Northeast. At the time, the lack of proper roads and defensive preparedness in the corridor affected the movement of supplies and troops. The war subsequently led to the construction of all-weather roads in the region, while the current fencing project is being projected as the next major phase of strengthening security preparedness.

Apart from strategic concerns linked to China, the fencing is also aimed at curbing illegal infiltration through areas close to the Bangladesh border. Parts of the corridor, particularly the Phansidewa region in the Darjeeling district, have historically been vulnerable to unauthorised cross-border movement. Investigations in several cases had earlier revealed that infiltrators entering through these routes managed to reach states in the Northeast, including Assam, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

Residents living near the border have welcomed the fencing initiative, saying it could help reduce infiltration, smuggling and theft. Farmers from Satgram Manabari in Cooch Behar have voluntarily provided land for the project, describing it as a contribution towards national security. According to locals, the absence of fencing earlier exposed villages to frequent incidents of cattle theft and crop damage caused by illegal crossings during the night.

The programme also drew parallels with Acharya Chanakya’s principles of governance outlined in the Arthashastra, particularly the concept of “Durga”, which advocates the use of natural and man-made barriers for territorial protection. Supporters of the project argue that the fencing of the Chicken Neck reflects a similar strategic approach aimed at securing one of India’s most crucial corridors.