Bengal BJP draws red line, says TMC goons involved in atrocities can’t seek refuge in saffron party

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagging a clear majority in West Bengal, there were reports that workers and henchmen of Trinamool Congress are shifting their allegiance to the saffron party. However, the BJP has categorically stated that no one can declare themselves as a member of the saffron party unless accepted by the party. BJP West Bengal spokesperson Debjit Sarkar issued a statement rejecting self-declared memberships, specifically barring former TMC members involved in violence, extortion, or intimidation from joining to evade legal consequences.

Addressing a press conference, Debjit Sarkar said that BJP membership comes only through formal acceptance by the party. He said that TMC switchers with a criminal background are not welcome. Sarkar added that former TMC workers or leaders involved in atrocities, violence, extortion, intimidation, or unlawful activities cannot join the BJP to escape legal accountability or ‘seek refuge’.

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“No individual can become a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party through self-declaration. Those associated with the TMC who have been involved in atrocities, unlawful activities, or intimidation cannot seek refuge in the BJP to escape accountability,” he said.

Sarkar said that the law will take its course, adding that the police and legal system will handle cases involving violence. He said that the BJP wants a clean party in Bengal and stands for transparency. He said that the saffron party will not allow criminals or anti-social elements to enter under any circumstances.

“The law will take its own course. BJP stands for a clean and transparent Bengal. No criminal or anti-social element will be allowed to enter the party under any circumstances,” said Sarkar.

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There were some reports of the post-poll violence in some places in West Bengal after the BJP’s thumping victory. Reacting to the reports, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that after the party’s victory, some people who were in the TMC in the morning crossed over to the BJP by the evening, and to prove their loyalty, started doing all this. He said that the party is aware of the development and will resolve this within a few hours. “Our party leadership has instructed the police to act against these miscreants in the strictest way,” said Khan.

Notably, the security deployment of central forces (around 54 companies) remains in West Bengal to curb the post-poll violence. In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP has bagged 207 seats while the Trinamool Congress has been reduced to 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.