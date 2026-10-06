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Bengal bypolls: AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir detained by police in Murshidabad after casting vote

AJUP chief and Rejinagar MLA Humayun Kabir was briefly detained by police in Murshidabad following a heated exchange with personnel after casting his vote in the Bengal bypoll.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 09:55 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 09:55 AM IST
Bengal bypolls: AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir detained by police in Murshidabad after casting vote
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Bengal bypolls: AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir detained by police in Murshidabad after casting vote
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