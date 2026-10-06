/Bengal bypolls: AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir detained by police in Murshidabad after casting vote

Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir was briefly detained by Rejinagar Police on Tuesday following a heated exchange with police personnel. He was taken away from his party office in Murshidabad.
The detention took place shortly after Kabir cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency by-election.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chief and MLA Humayun Kabir being taken away by Rejinagar Police from his party office in Murshidabad. More details awaited. Earlier today, he cast his vote in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency by-election. https://t.co/64BUjurfKQ— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026
Polling began early Tuesday for by-elections in five Assembly constituencies across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, as well as a Lok Sabha seat in Assam.
In West Bengal, voters are casting their ballots in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies. The Nandigram seat was vacated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari won from two constituencies in the state Assembly elections earlier this year and decided to retain the other seat.
The Rejinagar seat became vacant after Humayun Kabir, who had won from both Rejinagar and Nowda, resigned from one of the two constituencies.
The candidates contesting from Rejinagar include BJP nominee Sakharav Sarkar, a former Murshidabad district president; Rabiul Alam Chowdhury of the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC; rival TMC candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh; Congress candidate Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi; and CPI(M) nominee Syed Asad Ali.
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