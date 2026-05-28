Bengal cash scam: Rs 2.24 cr dug up from jute field after arrest of TMC Baduria civic chief Dipankar Bhattacharya

There is no denying that a huge financial scam has been rocking the political landscape of the Indian state of West Bengal with the arrest of Dipankar Bhattacharya, who is an influential Trinamool Congress leader and Chairman of the Baduria Municipality. The shocking part about the development was the recovery of huge amount of cash and gold by the police in gunny bags at a jute field owned by the politician.

Arrest following cash seizure at Tuesday hotel raid

The operation started when the authorities made a daring move to raid the Baduria Mayor at his local hotel. During the process of arrest, the law enforcement agencies had managed to seize cash worth ₹80 lakh from his possession. He was arrested under stringent charges of financial misappropriations in the municipal corporation.

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Recovery of cash and gold jewelry at politician's jute field

But the shocking aspect of the scam unfolded one day after his arrest when the authorities conducted a comprehensive search around the residence of the politician. It was found that there were five gunny bags filled with uncountable cash and other valuable possessions of the politician at a nearby jute field.

The ensuing search operation led to the discovery of a huge amount of money, which was discovered along with a large number of gold jewelry pieces.

Political tremors and ongoing investigations

The discovery of such a huge sum of money from an incumbent municipality chairman on his agricultural land has sent shockwaves throughout the entire state. The area has already been cordoned off, and the seized money has been kept secure. Further investigations by police and financial experts are now being conducted to find out about the source of the embezzled money.

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