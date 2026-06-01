Bengal CID sets up 5-member probe team for signature case; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee skips appearance

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged forgery of signatures of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators. The disputed signatures appeared in a nomination letter sent to the Assembly Speaker for the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

The high-level SIT is headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the West Bengal Police to ensure a comprehensive probe.

Abhishek Banerjee skips CID appearance

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TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee did not appear before the CID at its Bhawani Bhawan headquarters on Monday, despite being summoned to submit the party’s original resolution copy and respond to the notice by sending a formal reply through his legal counsel.

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Adhikari’s sharp attack on TMC

The development has triggered a sharp political row, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari launching a strong attack on the TMC leadership. Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said the law would take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and warned that “nobody who forged signatures will be spared.”

On May 9, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) National General Secretary sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Shovondeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as chief whip. This was followed by another letter on May 20 containing around 70 signatures.

The process was challenged when two TMC MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, filed a complaint stating that no such resolution had been adopted by the legislative party.

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Following the Speaker’s intervention, an FIR was registered at Hare Street Police Station and later transferred to the CID.

Suvendu Adhikari revealed that the CID collected signature samples from several MLAs named in the letter. Three TMC MLAs, Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhashish Das, have reportedly confessed before the CID that they did not sign the document. The Investigating Officer will now decide the next steps as per procedure.

West Bengal CM also announced the implementation of key promises from the party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ manifesto, stating that free bus services for women have begun from Monday. He added that applications under the Annapurna Yojna have been made available both online and offline to reduce confusion, with designated officers assigned for supervision.

Referring to recoveries made from several TMC party offices in recent developments, Adhikari urged citizens and party workers to maintain peace. “I request every citizen and BJP worker: please do not take the law into your own hands. Have complete faith in the law, the police, and the administration,” he said, asking people to register complaints through proper channels.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has expelled MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

(with ANI inputs)