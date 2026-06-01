Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari expands his cabinet; 35 ministers take oath | Check full list

West Bengal cabinet expansion: The West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday.

West Bengal cabinet expansion - Check full list

13 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers, 3 as MoS (Independent Charge), and 19 as MoS:

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Cabinet ministers West Bengal government:

Deepak Barman Tapas Roy Dr. Shankar Ghosh Manoj Kumar Oraon Arjun Singh Gouri Shankar Ghosh Swapan Dasgupta Jagnnatha Chattopadhyay Kalyan Chakraborty Ajay Poddar Saradwat Mukherjee Dudh Kumar Mondal Anup Kumar Das

Minister of State (Independent Charge), West Bengal government:

Dr. Indranil Khan Malati Rava Roy Rajesh Mahato

Minister of State, West Bengal government:

Joel Murmu Hare Krishna Bera Anandamay Barman Ashok Dinda Nadiar Chand Bauri Vishal Lama Shantanu Pramanik Moumita Biswas Mishra Umesh Ray Purnima Chakravarty Kaushik Chowdhury Bhaskar Bhattacharya Dibakar Gharami Amiya Kisku Kalita Majhi Gargi Das Ghosh Biraj Biswas Dipankar Jana Sumana Sarkar

Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP MLAs took oath as Cabinet Minister/ MoS /MoS (Independent Charge)



13 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers, 3 as MoS (Independent Charge) and 19 as MoS



Cabinet ministers WB Govt

1) Deepak Barman

2) Tapas Roy

3) Dr Shankar Ghosh

4) Manoj Kumar Oraon… pic.twitter.com/9AUH87UBsl — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026

(with ANI inputs)