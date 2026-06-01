Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari expands his cabinet; 35 ministers take oath | Check full list
West Bengal cabinet expansion: Governor R N Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration.
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West Bengal cabinet expansion: The West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday.
West Bengal cabinet expansion - Check full list
13 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers, 3 as MoS (Independent Charge), and 19 as MoS:
Cabinet ministers West Bengal government:
- Deepak Barman
- Tapas Roy
- Dr. Shankar Ghosh
- Manoj Kumar Oraon
- Arjun Singh
- Gouri Shankar Ghosh
- Swapan Dasgupta
- Jagnnatha Chattopadhyay
- Kalyan Chakraborty
- Ajay Poddar
- Saradwat Mukherjee
- Dudh Kumar Mondal
- Anup Kumar Das
Minister of State (Independent Charge), West Bengal government:
- Dr. Indranil Khan
- Malati Rava Roy
- Rajesh Mahato
Minister of State, West Bengal government:
- Joel Murmu
- Hare Krishna Bera
- Anandamay Barman
- Ashok Dinda
- Nadiar Chand Bauri
- Vishal Lama
- Shantanu Pramanik
- Moumita Biswas Mishra
- Umesh Ray
- Purnima Chakravarty
- Kaushik Chowdhury
- Bhaskar Bhattacharya
- Dibakar Gharami
- Amiya Kisku
- Kalita Majhi
- Gargi Das Ghosh
- Biraj Biswas
- Dipankar Jana
- Sumana Sarkar
Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP MLAs took oath as Cabinet Minister/ MoS /MoS (Independent Charge)
13 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers, 3 as MoS (Independent Charge) and 19 as MoS
Cabinet ministers WB Govt
1) Deepak Barman
2) Tapas Roy
3) Dr Shankar Ghosh
4) Manoj Kumar Oraon… pic.twitter.com/9AUH87UBsl — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2026
(with ANI inputs)
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