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NewsIndiaBengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari expands his cabinet; 35 ministers take oath | Check full list
WEST BENGAL CABINET EXPANSION

Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari expands his cabinet; 35 ministers take oath | Check full list

West Bengal cabinet expansion: Governor R N Ravi administered the oath, bringing the total strength of the Council of Ministers to 41 under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's administration. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari expands his cabinet; 35 ministers take oath | Check full list West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari (Image Source: File Photo/ANI)

West Bengal cabinet expansion: The West Bengal cabinet expanded as 35 new ministers took oath at the Lok Bhawan in Kolkata on Monday.

West Bengal cabinet expansion - Check full list 

13 MLAs took oath as Cabinet ministers, 3 as MoS (Independent Charge), and 19 as MoS:

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Cabinet ministers West Bengal government: 

  1. Deepak Barman
  2. Tapas Roy
  3. Dr. Shankar Ghosh
  4. Manoj Kumar Oraon
  5. Arjun Singh
  6. Gouri Shankar Ghosh 
  7. Swapan Dasgupta 
  8. Jagnnatha Chattopadhyay
  9. Kalyan Chakraborty
  10. Ajay Poddar
  11. Saradwat Mukherjee
  12. Dudh Kumar Mondal
  13. Anup Kumar Das 

Minister of State (Independent Charge), West Bengal government: 

  1. Dr. Indranil Khan
  2. Malati Rava Roy
  3. Rajesh Mahato

Minister of State, West Bengal government:  

  1. Joel Murmu
  2. Hare Krishna Bera
  3. Anandamay Barman
  4. Ashok Dinda
  5. Nadiar Chand Bauri
  6. Vishal Lama
  7. Shantanu Pramanik
  8. Moumita Biswas Mishra
  9. Umesh Ray
  10. Purnima Chakravarty
  11. Kaushik Chowdhury
  12. Bhaskar Bhattacharya
  13. Dibakar Gharami
  14. Amiya Kisku
  15. Kalita Majhi
  16. Gargi Das Ghosh
  17. Biraj Biswas
  18. Dipankar Jana
  19. Sumana Sarkar

(with ANI inputs) 

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