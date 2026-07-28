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Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet 20 rebel MPs in Delhi amid TMC push for their disqualification

Although the Lok Sabha Speaker has not yet formally recognised the legislators’ switch to the NCPI, separate seating arrangements have already been allotted to them in the Lok Sabha.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 07:34 AM IST
Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to meet 20 rebel MPs in Delhi amid TMC push for their disqualification
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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