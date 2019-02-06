Bengal Congress slams Mamata Banerjee, demands swift action against Saradha scam accused

KOLKATA: West Bengal Pradesh Congress President Somen Mitra on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for failing to take action Saradha chit fund scam accused and demanded that the ongoing CBI probe into the should be accelerated.

Taking a potshot at the 'Save Constitution' dharna staged by Mamata in Kolkata on Sunday after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team went to questioned Kolkata Police Chief Rajeev Kumar`s doorstep, Mitra said it would be wrong to compare her sit-in with Mahatma Gandhi`s satyagraha against the British.

"The inquiry should be done by the CBI. Those who are the culprits should be arrested immediately. Around 20,000 depositors are suffering. Today we are forced to hit the roads because we saw people being exploited by the Bengal Chief Minister who is not taking any steps," Mitra was quoted as saying by IANS.

"Mahatma Gandhi sat on satyagraha to prove the truth. But here I am seeing that you are sitting on satyagraha in order to prove the injustice right. The Chief Minister has sat on satyagraha, let her do it, we have no objection but do not compare her satyagraha with that of Mahatma Gandhi`s," he added.

The senior Congress leader also attacked top cop Rajeev Kumar for going to a 'hideout' instead of facing the CBI. "Why is he running away from the CBI? We run only when we have committed any crime. The CBI also called me. I told I will be present whenever they call me because I have a certain opinion about the agency," he said.

(with agency inputs)