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NewsIndiaBengal couple held for killing Delhi University professor in shocking property dispute case
DELHI MURDER CASE

Bengal couple held for killing Delhi University professor in shocking property dispute case

A Bengal couple has been arrested for the murder of Delhi University Assistant Professor Debosmita Paul. Police say the killing was linked to a property dispute and was planned before the accused travelled to Delhi.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bengal couple held for killing Delhi University professor in shocking property dispute case Debosmita Paul, who was serving as an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi (File photo: IANS)

Delhi Police have arrested a couple from West Bengal for the murder of Delhi University Assistant Professor Debosmita Paul. The arrests came three days after the crime. Police said the murder was linked to a property dispute.

 

 

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