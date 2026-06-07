NewsIndiaBengal couple held for killing Delhi University professor in shocking property dispute case
Bengal couple held for killing Delhi University professor in shocking property dispute case
A Bengal couple has been arrested for the murder of Delhi University Assistant Professor Debosmita Paul. Police say the killing was linked to a property dispute and was planned before the accused travelled to Delhi.
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