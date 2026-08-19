/Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over controversial remarks

"My client had filed a complaint regarding women wearing Tulsi mala, burqa and hijab, making indecent comments about the Union Home Minister, the army and jawans, and violating the modesty of women. Despite being summoned repeatedly, she did not appear in court on any date. An arrest warrant was issued against her on the last day of his physical appearance from the bench of Judicial Magistrate Third Court Judge Dibyendu Das," Das told reporters.