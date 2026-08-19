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  • /Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over controversial remarks

Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over controversial remarks

The warrant was issued after Moitra allegedly failed to appear before the court despite being summoned several times. The case was filed by Chayan Nandi, a resident of Krishnanagar in Nadia district, following the MP’s alleged remarks.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over controversial remarks
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over controversial remarks
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