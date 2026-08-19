/Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra over controversial remarks

A court in West Bengal’s Krishnanagar on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in a case related to alleged controversial remarks about the Indian Army, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and women. The warrant was issued after Moitra allegedly failed to appear before the court despite being summoned several times. The case was filed by Chayan Nandi, a resident of Krishnanagar in Nadia district, following the MP’s alleged remarks.
The complainant’s lawyer, Shirshendu Das, said the court had repeatedly summoned Moitra and directed her to appear in person, but she did not attend any of the hearings.
"My client had filed a complaint regarding women wearing Tulsi mala, burqa and hijab, making indecent comments about the Union Home Minister, the army and jawans, and violating the modesty of women. Despite being summoned repeatedly, she did not appear in court on any date. An arrest warrant was issued against her on the last day of his physical appearance from the bench of Judicial Magistrate Third Court Judge Dibyendu Das," Das told reporters.
The complaint invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The allegations include outraging the modesty of women, promoting enmity between different groups, hurting religious sentiments, intimidation and hate speech.
The case follows a series of remarks attributed to Moitra that triggered controversy, including comments concerning women wearing Tulsi malas, burqas and hijabs, as well as alleged remarks against Amit Shah and members of the armed forces.
The development comes days after Moitra appeared at the Hogalberia police station in Nadia in connection with another case, following a court order. She later stayed overnight at the Circuit House in Krishnanagar.
Moitra subsequently alleged that she was harassed at the Circuit House during the night and that the administration asked her to leave. BJP workers and supporters gathered outside the premises and staged a protest.
The TMC MP later shared a series of videos from the Circuit House on social media, detailing her account of the incident. She also wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker over the matter.
(With IANS inputs)
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