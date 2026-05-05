What happens if Mamata doesn't resign? Constitutional rules for defeated CMs in West Bengal | Know the legal 'nuclear options'

In the results of 2026 West Bengal Legislative Assembly polls, a seismic change has occurred. For the first time in the history of the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with an absolute majority, having won 207 seats. On the other hand, Trinamool Congress (TMC), which used to rule the roost, suffered a crushing defeat, securing only 80 seats.

Incumbent Chief Minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee, suffered a personal setback as she lost her Bhawanipur constituency seat to rival Suvendu Adhikari by a margin of 15,114 votes.

A constitutional question has cropped up - What happens when a defeated Chief Minister does not tender his resignation?

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A new map of Bengal

As per the latest electoral results, the map of West Bengal has undergone a complete transformation. The Trinamool Congress, which had ruled the state for more than a decade, has suffered a major setback, losing 134 seats from the previous 214. Now, with BJP comfortably achieving the majority mark, democracy has made itself clearly evident.

But how should we ensure that a constitutional mandate is adhered to in full force?

Dismissal by the Governor

According to the Constitution of India, the Chief Minister serves "during the pleasure of the Governor." While, according to Article 164, it is the responsibility of the Governor to appoint a Chief Minister, the power to remove him is granted when the government loses majority or the leader declines to resign.

If a Chief Minister decides to ignore an overwhelming defeat in the election, the Governor has the ability to make an official order to dismiss the cabinet of ministers and immediately terminate the services of the Chief Minister.

No-confidence motion and floor test

It is well-established constitutional practice that if a Chief Minister refuses to quit despite an apparent electoral loss, the Governor convenes an extraordinary meeting of the Legislative Assembly where:

The first step would be passing a No-Confidence Motion.

With the existing numbers – 207 for the BJP against 80 for the TMC – the ruling party will lose the floor test anyway.

After passing the No-Confidence Motion, a Chief Minister becomes constitutionally obliged to resign.

Article 356: The nuclear option

In the event that a losing Chief Minister fails to resign and resorts to disrupting the process of formation of a new government, it is deemed a "failure of the constitutional machinery" in the state. In such an extraordinary situation, the Governor may write a letter to the Union Government, requesting invocation of President's Rule under Article 356.

As soon as President's Rule is imposed, the authority of the Chief Minister would be rendered null and void and all administrative affairs of the state will now fall directly under the control of the Governor and the central government till such time that a new government takes charge.

Lawful duty versus political obstinate

Loss of the election does not merely require politeness in resigning but also is an absolute constitutional obligation. However, should a political leader insist upon his obdurate attitude, the Governor has the authority to:

Control the bureaucracy : Direct the Chief Secretary and the administrative authorities to disobey any instructions from the losing CM.

: Direct the Chief Secretary and the administrative authorities to disobey any instructions from the losing CM. Close down the secretariat: Bring about a deadlock in all functions of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In the eyes of the law, a leader who has lost the majority loses the "moral and legal right" to govern. The Governor's vast powers serve as a safeguard to ensure that the mandate of the people is respected and that the democratic transition remains seamless.

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