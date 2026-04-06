Bengal Election 2026: Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Pahalgam’ shocker gets BJP’s ‘anti-Hindu’ retort

West Bengal Election 2026: With only three weeks left for the West Bengal election, the political atmosphere has become supercharged as the ruling Trinamool Congress is taking on the BJP head on. Addressing a rally, Banerjee alleged that the BJP may be readying a blueprint for another ‘Pahalgam’ kind of attack before the election. The saffron party countered Mamata’s allegation by raising the issue of appeasement politics and saying that the remark shows the Chief Minister’s ‘anti-Hindu’ ideology.

Addressing a rally, CM Mamata Banerjee raised the remark made by Pakistani Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, where he threatened to attack Kolkata and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond to the provocation while addressing a rally in Bengal's Coochbehar. She asked why PM Modi did not promise strong action. “What is the reason? blueprint ready? Another Pahalgam before the election?" she said.

Banerjee asked whether the BJP is ashamed or not for keeping quiet on the issue, as no Indian citizen will tolerate such provocation. “You sit quietly. Aren't you ashamed? You must resign," she said, asking PM Modi to resign.

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However, the BJP was quick to hit out at Banerjee, slamming her for alleged appeasement politics.

“WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘A script blueprint' ! TMC to appease the vote bank went to the extent of calling Pahalgam a script in which innocent Hindus were killed by Pak Terrorists! Anti-Hindu TMC!” said BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘A script blueprint' !



TMC to appease vote bank went to the extent of calling Pahalgam a script in which innocent Hindus were killed by Pak Terrorists!



Anti Hindu TMC! pic.twitter.com/U6LKeLSA6e — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) April 6, 2026

West Bengal will vote in two phases to elect 294 MLAs. The first phase voting will be held on April 23 and second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Notably, opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, have been alleging conspiracies in terror attacks in India, claiming that the BJP uses them to polarise votes and sentiments.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 last year in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran. Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 25 tourists after asking for their names and religion, as claimed by eyewitnesses. India responded to the cold-blooded killings by launching Operation Sindoor in May, targeting nine terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

However, Pakistan reacted by launching swarm drones, artillery firing and missile attack, which were intercepted by Indian air defence systems. The four-day conflict saw India hitting 11 air bases of Pakistan, damaging several radars and recording the largest ever air-to-air kill at a distance of over 300 km, as claimed by the Indian Air Force.