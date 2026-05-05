Bengal election results: How BJP aced Mamata's Bengal, breaching TMC's welfare fort

Bengal election results: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) got a clear mandate in the West Bengal election 2026 and won 206 seats, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailed at 80 seats. The sweeping victory of the saffron party marked a turning point in the state's political history.

For over a decade, Mamata Banerjee dominated West Bengal politics and built her electoral base on welfare schemes. However, the 2026 verdict showed that the voters might want more.

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The Bengal result reflects that voter priorities have shifted. While direct benefit schemes continue to have immense relevance, they are no longer sufficient to win elections. The mandate indicated that the concerns around governance, law and order, and infiltration may have taken over.

TMC's 10-point promise

The TMC’s 2026 manifesto leaned heavily on expanding its welfare schemes. At the centre of its promises was the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, the monthly dole scheme for the women in West Bengal.

The manifesto promised the monthly amount to be enhanced to Rs 1,500 for women under general categories and to Rs 1,700 for women under reserved categories.

The manifesto also promised enhanced monthly payment of Rs 1,500 under the Banglar Yuba-Sathi, a monthly financial dole scheme of Rs 1,500 will be given to secondary examination-passed youths in the age group of 21 and 40, till the time the recipient concerned gets a job.

The TMC had also promised that every family in West Bengal would be provided with a permanent and concrete-built home if it came back to power.

BJP Bengal manifesto

The BJP’s strategy was to reposition the election narrative to governance credibility.

Zero tolerance against infiltration, evolving a transparent and corruption-free state recruitment mechanism, economic progression, and women's empowerment were among the top priorities.

But where did it all go wrong for TMC?

Teacher recruitment scam: Allegations of irregularities in recruitment dented the government’s image, particularly among the youth.

Law and order: The state of law and order in West Bengal had created a point of concern for voters.

Political violence: Bengal’s history of electoral violence continued to be a major talking point.

Infiltration: The issue gained prominence in political discourse, with the opposition using it to question state governance.

BJP's chess move

The BJP’s victory in West Bengal was not built on a single factor, but on a layered strategy made up of organisational strength, issue-based campaigning, and more.

The BJP managed to breach the TMC's political fortress. The 2026 verdict underscores a critical shift in electoral behaviour and this marks the beginning of a new political chapter.

(with agencies' inputs)

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