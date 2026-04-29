West Bengal weather alert: Thunderstorms and rains likely to disrupt phase 2 polling; IMD issues 5-day alert

West Bengal weather: On the day West Bengal enters into the critical second phase of voting for the 2026 Assembly elections, IMD, India's meteorology agency, issues an alert regarding severe thunderstorm activity and gusts of high-velocity winds. Weather changes may affect the voting process in many districts in the south of West Bengal.

Storms and rains amid the elections

Due to moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and conducive wind flow, rainstorms are predicted to occur all throughout West Bengal for seven consecutive days. On voting day, areas including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North & South 24 Paraganas, East Bardhaman, Bankura, and West Medinipur face threats.

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The IMD predicts the following:

Gusts of wind speed of 50-60 km/h.

Lightning activity and moderately heavy thundershowers.

These unstable weather patterns will continue till May 3 at least.

Heavy rain in North Bengal hill districts

This is not only applicable to the plain regions but also the sub-Himalayan and Terai areas, such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, are under prediction of receiving rains heavily till May 3. Local administrations are keeping an eye on potential local landslide occurrences and possible disruptions to travel through hill areas during the time of voting.

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Fishermen advisory and heat relief

The IMD has come out with a special advisory for the fishing community, asking them not to venture into the coastal region of West Bengal and North Odisha till May 2 because of the turbulent weather conditions in the sea area.

As the upcoming rainfall is a welcome break from the scorching heat in Kolkata and South Bengal, the danger of lightning strikes on those standing in queues outdoors poses a significant threat to their safety.

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