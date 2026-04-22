Bengal Elections: How TMC Plans to wrest Nandigram from BJP and Suvendu Adhikari - 4-point strategy revealed

Bengal Elections 2026: As West Bengal prepares for the high-stakes first phase of polling on April 23, all eyes are fixed on a battlefield that is as much about history as it is about political survival: Nandigram. Having lost the Nandigram seat by a whisker in 2021 polls, Mamata Banerjee has taken a calculated, multi-pronged strategy this time to reclaim her lost bastion. Notably, it was Nandigram and Singur that originally propelled Mamata Banerjee to power in West Bengal in 2011.

Apart from Singur, Nandigram remains the emotional heartbeat of the TMC’s identity. The TMC finds it connection to the region rooted in the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement. However, after the Chief Minister’s narrow 2021 defeat to her former protege turned arch-rival, Suvendu Adhikari, the constituency has become the ultimate prestige battle.

How Mamata Banerjee plans to reclaim Nandigram?

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1. TMC’s ‘Former Aide’ Gambit

In 2021, the Nandigram seat battle was projected as Mamata Banerjee vs her former aide Suvendu Adhikari. The TMC has played a similar gambit this time by pitting Pabitra Kar against Adhikari this time. Kar is a former close aide of Adhikari and knows his inner workings. Therefore, TMC believes that he can counter Adhikari better. Kar joined the TMC in March this year after leaving the BJP. He had joined the BJP along with Adhikari.

2. Identity Tug-of-War

While the TMC is confident in its solid base of Muslim voters—who comprise 23% of the population—the party knows the math only works if it can fracture the Hindu vote. The campaign has pivoted toward a ‘who is the bigger Hindu’ narrative. Kar has accused Adhikari of using religion as a political tool during elections, but the TMC leader is framing himself as a man of the people. By fielding Kar, TMC is looking to cash in on several factors, including Kar’s local support and his image as a movement veteran. By this, the TMC aims to peel away Hindu votes while keeping the Muslims by its side.

3. Exploiting the ‘Betrayal’ Narrative

Pabitra Kar’s campaign is leaning heavily into Adhikari’s perceived abandonment of the original land-agitation heroes. Speaking in Satangabari, Kar highlighted a growing grievance, "Suvendu Adhikari claims to be the guardian of Nandigram. Then why do those who fought with him during the land agitation still have so many cases against them? He never helped them. He has suddenly become religious.” By promising to clear the legal hurdles for these veterans, the TMC is attempting to paint Adhikari as an opportunist who forgot the very people who fought alongside him in 2007.

4. Direct Cash vs. Industrial Promises

The battle is also being fought on the grounds of economic survival. The TMC is leaning on its "welfare engine," highlighting the unemployment stipend of Rs 1,500 monthly for youth. Then there is TMC’s Lakshmir Bhandar financial scheme for women that has become the a key for rural support.

In contrast, the BJP is banking on industrial development, specifically pointing to Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar’s promise of a Rs 2,000 crore shipbuilding facility in the Jellingham area. The BJP has also promised monthly financial aid of Rs 3,000 for women and increased compensation for farmers.

Nadigram: High Stake Seat

With Suvendu Adhikari simultaneously squaring off against Mamata Banerjee in her south Kolkata seat of Bhabanipur, his attention is divided. The TMC is banking on Pabitra Kar’s local presence and the party's grassroots welfare reach to flip the script in Nandigram. If the TMC wins from the Nandigram seat, it can boast of a symbolic reclamation of the party's soul. If Adhikari holds on, he cements his status as the primary challenger to the TMC’s hegemony in Bengal.