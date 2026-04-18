Bengal father's viral biryani treat for son amid financial crisis draws global prayers | VIDEO

A simple meal in a small corner of Nadia District has shown how far a parent's love can go and how hard some families struggle financially. In this video by digital content creator Narayan Sarkar, his young son eats some biryani (an Indian rice dish) with his father. The video has touched many thousands of people on social media, with many emotional and prayerful responses.

What the video shows is a true moment at a very authentic table in a very simple home, where despite Narayan having to wait for this moment so long, it finally happened.

A simple wish can be a luxury

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A plate of biryani is a common and delicious meal that many families enjoy on weekends or for special occasions. Unfortunately for Narayan's family, this type of meal is a luxury that cannot be afforded due to their financial situation. In his video, Narayan told his son, who has wanted to try this dish for quite some time, that the experience of producing a meal for his family would have to be postponed.

While shopping at the local market recently, Narayan saw that biryani prices had dropped and decided that he would use this opportunity to buy three bags of biryani to surprise his family.

Every bite of biryani is pure joy

What makes this video so special and create such a viral response is the expression of pure joy that Narayan is creating by providing a lot of love for his family.

The viral video evidenced the cavalier joy of a young child, who was part of a family that had never had the opportunity to experience such joy before. The duration of time between when he learned he was to receive a cupcake and when he actually was able to eat a cupcake and then received his first true cupcake was indicative of the amount of joy derived from simply receiving something (eating something).

Although there was no event or special occasion, the child was able to receive cupcakes that had been promised him and taste the cake for the first time – what an incredible feeling it must have been for both the child and his parents! It was not extravagance or an elaborate production like a birthday party or Christmas; it was a little boy receiving his first ever cupcake.

At the end of the video, Sarkar finishes by asking his followers not to 'like, share, or comment,' but rather to provide blessings for his son's future; he calls for their support through their prayers and encouragement.

An outpouring of kindness via social media

The video, and therefore Sarkar and his son, has elicited a tremendous emotional response from a much larger group of individuals than the original 3,254 followers on Instagram. Thousands of people are responding in the threads of the comments and sharing stories, encouraging the use of generosity and the challenge faced by many others trying to afford staple foods as they watch food prices skyrocket; they are sharing that they want to offer support to the family, provided that they are touched by the father's honesty and sincerity, as well as the pure joy of the little boy receiving a cupcake.

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