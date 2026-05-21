Bengal government begins crackdown on Bangladeshi infiltrators; CM Suvendu Adhikari launches 'detect, detain, deport' action

In an expected policy move following the BJP's recent electoral victory, the West Bengal government has launched a massive crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi migrants or infiltrators. Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a strict 'detect, detain, and deport' protocol and has directed the DGP as well as the Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal to ensure compliance. Chief Minister Adhikari also said that the bordering police stations have been asked to launch the action.

The announcement, made by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, marks a definitive end to years of political deadlock over border security and sets a one-year deadline to completely seal the state's international border with Bangladesh.

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'Detect, Detain, Deport' Action Initiated

Following directives issued by the Union Home Ministry on May 14, 2025, Chief Minister Adhikari announced that the state police have been ordered to actively identify and detain illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Those who do not qualify for protection under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be handed over directly to the Border Security Force (BSF) for immediate deportation.

Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar strongly backed the state's aggressive stance, reiterating the central government's policy of "detect, delete, and deport." "India is not a 'Dharamshala,'" Majumdar asserted. "The refugees through CAA will get citizenship, but those who are not refugees will have to go back to their countries of origin."

CAA protectees excluded

The administration clarified that the crackdown will not affect refugees from the seven CAA-eligible communities who arrived in India before the December 31, 2024, deadline, ensuring their continued legal protection.

Border Fencing Fast-Tracked After Years of Delay

To permanently curb infiltration, the Adhikari-led state government has fast-tracked the long-delayed solar-powered and barbed-wire border fencing. At the state secretariat, Nabanna, Chief Minister Adhikari formally initiated the transfer of 75 acres of land to the BSF.

West Bengal shares a vast 2,217-kilometre border with Bangladesh. While 1,600 kilometres are already fenced, nearly 600 kilometres have historically remained porous due to land acquisition disputes under the previous administration.

* Total Bengal-Bangladesh Border: ~2,200 km

* Existing Fencing Coverage: ~1,600 km

* Remaining Porous Border: ~600 km

* Immediate Land Handover: 75 acres (covering 27 km)

* Infrastructure Split: 18 km for fencing; 9 km for BSF outposts

* Target Completion Deadline: Within 1 year

Chief Minister Adhikari accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of 'non-cooperation' and intentionally obstructing national security. He emphasised that sealing the border is vital to eradicating cross-border crimes, including cattle smuggling, counterfeit currency rackets, forced religious conversions, and illegal infiltration.

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A New Political Era in Bengal

This decisive security offensive serves as the first major policy execution by the BJP government after its historic landslide victory in West Bengal, which decisively ended the TMC's 15-year rule. The TMC-led previous Bengal goverment had refused to give land to the BSF for fencing. The BJP had accused the TMC of shielding the Bangladeshi infiltrators for vote-bank and appeasement politics.