Bengal Governor gives Rs 5 lakh to CRPF jawan’s family martyred in Pulwama attack

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday (March 3) handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque to CRPF jawan Bablu Santra’s family who was martyred in the Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

Dhankar visited the residence of martyred CRPF hawaldar Bablu Santra’s family at Bauria in Howrah district of West Bengal. The Governor handed over the cheque from his discretionary fund to Mita Santra, wife of martyred jawan Santra. Santra was one of the 40 CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019.



Both the Governor and the first lady stayed for more than half an hour and spent time with the family members of Santra. “It is our national duty to take care of the families of our martyrs who have laid their life for our safety and the country’s integrity. We must always salute them. I call upon people to be ever respectful to the family of our martyrs who have made supreme sacrifice for us and the nation,” said Dhankhar.

Later in the day, he attended a cultural programme at Chengail High School and interacted with the students and staff members. The First Lady handed over sanitary vending machines and incinerator to the school authorities.

The Governor indicated that he would be visiting Nadia district of West Bengal on March 20, 2020 to present the cheque to the family of another Martyr jawan Sudip Biswas.