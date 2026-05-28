Bengal govt arranges food, lodging, treatment facilities at holding centres for illegal immigrants

The West Bengal administration had made elaborate arrangements for proper lodging, hygienic and nutritious food and proper treatment facilities at 'holding centres' set up in the state for providing temporary accommodation to illegal infiltrators before they are handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) at its nearest border outposts (BOPs), from where they will be sent back to their own countries.

A senior official from the state secretariat Nabanna said that although putting illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in 'holding centres' is part of the new state government’s announced policy, the administration, at the same time wants to give a message to society that there will be no adverse treatment against these infiltrators before being sent back to their country.

In fact, giving a fair farewell treatment to the illegal infiltrators was hinted at by the new and the ninth West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari last week, while he announced the decision of handing over the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to the BSF instead of producing them at courts and subsequently putting them behind bars.

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“I have instructed the police not to produce these illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators in court. Instead, they will be fed properly and then handed over to the BSF units deployed at the nearest BOPs,” said CM Adhikari last week.

A temporary holding centre has been set up at the Hakimpur border to send Bangladeshi infiltrators back to their country. There has been a huge influx of infiltrators there since Tuesday night. The administration has made arrangements for food as well as first aid for the infiltrators.

Many of them had come to India many years ago by crossing the barbed wire. These Bangladeshi infiltrators were working in many areas of South Bengal, including Kolkata. As a result of the state BJP government taking a tough stance on the infiltrator issue, most of them have started returning to their country.

The state government, meanwhile, made various arrangements in such holding centres. There are multiple ceiling fans in each room. The menu includes fish, meat, and eggs along with rice and local wheat bread. The children are given milk four times a day along with baby food. They are also given new clothes, perfumed soap for bathing and shampoo.

Even though they are infiltrators, they are not deprived of amenities before being pushed back into Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, Malda Superintendent of Police, Anupam Singh, told media persons, "All arrangements have been made for accommodation and for food for those staying in the holding centres. The district police administration and civil administration have made arrangements for good food. Women from Self-Help Groups are employed for cooking. Food is being provided four times a day."

The first holding centre in north Bengal was opened from Monday at Chandan Park in Bagbari, adjacent to the English Bazaar town of Malda district. It is housed in a building of the Self-Help Group's marketing centre.

There are three police officers, a dozen police personnel and several civic volunteers around.

Civil defence personnel are also staying there. Halogen lights and CCTV cameras have been installed. The area is well-illuminated all night with halogen lights.

The Superintendent of Police said that no new Bangladeshi infiltrators have been brought to the centre. Currently, there are nine including three women, six children and a boy.