Bengal heads to record voting with 78.77 percent turnout till 3 pm; Tamil Nadu hits 70 percent

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 70 per cent till 3 pm on Thursday, while West Bengal registered a higher turnout of 78.77 per cent by the same time, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Polling in both states progressed steadily through the day, with voters turning out in significant numbers.

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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026

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In Tamil Nadu, the battle features the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-led front, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

A total of 4,023 candidates are in the fray, with more than 5.73 crore voters eligible to cast their ballots.

Among key districts in Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirappalli reported a turnout of 71.05 per cent, while Chennai recorded 68.13 per cent. Karur emerged ahead with a turnout of 76.08 per cent, reflecting strong voter participation across regions.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026

Polling began for 152 assembly constituencies scattered over 16 districts of West Bengal from 7 a.m. on Thursday in the first phase of the two-phase crucial Assembly polls.

The 16 districts where polling is being held in the first phase on Thursday are Cooch Behar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda in North Bengal, and Murshidabad, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Birbhum in South Bengal.

In Malda, voter turnout stood at 76.22 per cent, while in Murshidabad it was 79.72 per cent. Darjeeling, meanwhile, reported a turnout of 76.54 per cent.

The second phase of polls in West Bengal for the remaining 142 assembly constituencies will be on April 29. ​

Voting in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Voting began early in the morning, with voters seen queuing in large numbers at polling booths, reflecting strong public enthusiasm for the democratic process.

The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the electoral verdict will determine the next governments in both states.

(with IANS inputs)

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