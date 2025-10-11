Bengal Horror: Medical Student Gang-Raped Near College While Out for Dinner; BJP Reacts
A 23-year-old Odisha student of Durgapur’s private medical college was allegedly gang-raped near campus. BJP accused Mamata Banerjee’s government of failing to ensure women’s safety in Bengal.
A 23-year-old woman from Odisha’s Jaleswar, studying at a private Medical College in Durgapur’s Shivapur area, was allegedly gang-raped by three men near the college campus at night, police said on Saturday.
According to the media reports, the incident took place around 8:30 pm when the woman stepped out for dinner with a male friend. The two were stopped near the college gate by a group of men, who allegedly dragged the woman to a nearby wooded area and assaulted her.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that a female student of IQ City Medical College and hospital in Durgapur was allegedly raped and demanded justice from the Mamata government. Bengal BJP further added that “people under Mamata’s rule keep demanding justice, but they never actually get it.”
#AbhayaAgain
The victim, a young woman from Orissa, is demanding justice and accountability from Mamata’s… pic.twitter.com/P7ZjmDfWTB — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) October 11, 2025
In a post on X, Bengal BJP said, “It seems that every day, Mamata’s regime sees the horrific rape of a female student. A student of IQ City Medical College and hospital in Durgapur by Wasif Ali and gang.”
“The victim, a young woman from Orissa, is demanding justice and accountability from Mamata’s government. Little do they know that people under Mamata’s rule keep demanding justice, but they never actually get it,” the post read.
