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Bengal hotel fire: At least 7 charred to death in Birbhum, several critically injured

At least seven people were killed and several others critically injured after a massive fire broke out at Hotel Bideshinii in West Bengal’s Tarapith early Monday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 09:50 AM IST
Bengal hotel fire: At least 7 charred to death in Birbhum, several critically injured
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/IANS

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