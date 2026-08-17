/Bengal hotel fire: At least 7 charred to death in Birbhum, several critically injured

A massive fire at a private hotel in Tarapith, in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, killed at least seven guests and left several others critically injured early Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 4:30 am on the ground floor of Hotel Bideshinii, a G+4 building situated beside a pond and a short distance from the Tarapith police station. Most of the guests were asleep when the fire erupted.
Officials reported that all seven victims died from asphyxiation caused by toxic smoke from the burning false ceiling, fibreglass and other flammable materials in the ground-floor reception, which spread rapidly to the upper floors.
Guests who woke up were reportedly disoriented and struggled to find an escape route. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and brought the blaze under control. The injured were rescued and taken to Rampurhat Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
Hotel officials indicated that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause has yet to be confirmed.
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