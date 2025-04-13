'Bengal Is Burning...': BJP Slams TMC MP Yusuf Pathan For 'Calm' Post Amid Murshidabad Violence

Amid the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a swipe at Trinamool Congress MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan on Sunday for his post on Instagram post in which he is seen relaxing and enjoying a cup of tea.

TMC MP shared a picture on the social media site Instagram in which he is holding a cup in his hand and said, "Easy afternoons, good chai, and calm surroundings. Just soaking in the moment."

Reacting to the Trinamool MP's social media post, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asserted that while Hindus are being slaughtered in Bengal, the TMC MP is seen sipping tea and soaking in the moment.

"Bengal is burning. HC has said it can't keep eyes closed and deployed central forces. Mamata Banerjee is encouraging such state protected violence as Police stays silent! Meanwhile Yusuf Pathan - MP sips tea and soaks in the moment as Hindus get slaughtered. This is TMC," He said in a post on X.

On the other hand, social media also users started criticising him for the post. One user asked, "Waha murshidabad jaal raha hai aur aap ghum rahe ho?"

Around 150 people arrested in connection with the violent protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people lost their lives, police said on Sunday, as reported by news agency PTI.