Kolkata: In a fiery retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent critique of her government's handling of the Sandeshkhali unrest, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood firm on Thursday, boldly proclaiming Bengal as the ''safest place for women.'' Addressing the Prime Minister's comments without naming him directly, Banerjee questioned his silence during past atrocities against women, citing instances from Manipur to Hathras. She also invoked the memory of Bilkis Bano, challenging the BJP's stance.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM &TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee addressing TMC Mahila Wing Rally in Kolkata says, "...I challenge BJP and say that Bengal is the only place where women are safe..." pic.twitter.com/PO2DmgkfZ1 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

Rallying Women's Power: Mamata Leads The Charge

Defiant in the face of criticism, Mamata Banerjee took to the streets of Kolkata, leading a spirited rally of women supporters. Notably, women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations against local Trinamool leaders have surfaced, joined the march, amplifying the message of women's rights and solidarity.

Under the banner of "Mahilader Adhikar, Amader Angikar" (Women's Rights, Our Commitment), the rally epitomized Banerjee's signature style - a foot march with her at the forefront, backed by prominent Trinamool leaders including Sushmita Dev and Shashi Panja.

Banerjee's Counter-Attack: Exposing BJP's Hypocrisy

Banerjee didn't mince words, calling out the BJP's tactics and highlighting the recent defection of former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay to the BJP. She questioned the integrity of justice under a BJP-affiliated judiciary, emphasizing the need for impartiality.

Recognizing the pivotal role of women voters in Trinamool's stronghold, Banerjee has nurtured their support through various welfare schemes. However, the Sandeshkhali controversy threatens to disrupt this alliance, prompting Trinamool to bolster its defences.

Battle Of Words: BJP Vs Trinamool

In a tit-for-tat exchange, Prime Minister Modi labelled the Trinamool government as "anti-women," citing the Sandeshkhali incident as evidence. The BJP's accusations against Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and subsequent actions stirred a political storm, with Banerjee hitting back at the BJP's selective outrage.

Trinamool's Challenge To PM Modi: Questioning BJP's Track Record

Derek O'Brien, representing the Trinamool, fired back at Prime Minister Modi, questioning the BJP's commitment to women's empowerment. Highlighting statistics and past allegations against BJP leaders, O'Brien challenged the Prime Minister's moral high ground.

Trinamool's decision to include Sandeshkhali women in the rally aimed to counter the Prime Minister's recent engagement with a select group from the island. The move underscored Trinamool's determination to reclaim the narrative and defend its stronghold.

As the political battleground intensifies, Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress remain steadfast in their commitment to women's rights and their stronghold in Bengal, signalling a fierce electoral battle ahead.