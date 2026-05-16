West Bengal: Female ASI lodges corruption complaint against senior police officer, seeks minister Agnimitra Paul's help

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Supriya Mukherjee, had filed a complaint with the West Bengal Women and Child Welfare Minister, Agnimitra Paul, against the Officer-in-Charge of a police station. ASI Supriya Mukherjee stated that miscreants were smuggling diesel with the help of Officer-in-Charge of Andal Police Station.

The ASI said that when she tried to stop it, the senior police officer harassed her, and she was given a less important responsibility. The police officer on Saturday filed a complaint against the miscreants and the Officer-in-Charge of Andal Police Station.

ALSO READ | Bengal orders massive audit of 1.69 crore SC, ST, and OBC caste certificates issued since 2011 over fake quota claims

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ever since the BJP came to power in Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has ordered the police administration to be proactive against various anti-social, immoral and illegal activities.

In this atmosphere, ASI Supriya Mukherjee went to Andal in the West Burdwan district to stop the illegal smuggling of diesel. While interrogating the miscreants, the name of the Officer-in-Charge of Andal Police Station came up. The miscreants were released on orders of the senior officer. The name of a person, Pappu, also came up.

ASI Mukherjee alleged, "I was stopping illegal oil smuggling." That's when they said that there was a settlement with the police station. Later, when the officer-in-charge of Andal Police Station saw the video, he harassed me. I was put on the help desk."

After that, she complained about the matter to Agnimitra Paul and the Commissioner of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate. Today, she formally lodged a complaint.

It may be noted that CM Adhikari, on Friday, announced the suspension of three Indian Police Service (I.P.S.) officers, including a former Commissioner of the Kolkata Police, in connection with the rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August 2024.

Those suspended include the-then Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal; the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division), Abhishek Gupta; and the then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) of the city police, Indira Mukherjee.

Announcing their suspension on Friday, CM Adhikari said that a departmental probe will be initiated against all three of them. At the same time, he added, the role of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, in the matter will also be reviewed.

ALSO READ | Bay of Bengal deep depression triggers heavy rain warning in Tamil Nadu; monsoon arrival advanced | Check IMD forecast here

