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NewsIndiaBengal: Police parade Trinamool leader Jahangir Khan in half pants and T-shirt
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Bengal: Police parade Trinamool leader Jahangir Khan in half pants and T-shirt

On June 8, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested Jahangir at the Nepal border. Sources said Khan, who preferred to be called ‘Pushpa’, was trying to escape through the Nepal border.

|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 11:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bengal: Police parade Trinamool leader Jahangir Khan in half pants and T-shirtImage: IANS

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Jahangir Khan, who had withdrawn from the Falta Assembly re-poll, was paraded by police in half pants and a T-shirt on the roads of the constituency in South 24 Parganas district on Thursday. The police took the Trinamool leader around Falta. However, unlike other places, no rope was tied around his waist. According to police sources, Jahangir was taken to his home. He was also taken to the Trinamool office. A search operation was conducted there in his presence. Police sources said the incident was reconstructed in the wake of extortion allegations.

On June 8, the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested Jahangir at the Nepal border. Sources said Khan, who preferred to be called ‘Pushpa’, was trying to escape through the Nepal border. STF officials reached there after receiving information from a secret source. The defeated Trinamool candidate from the Falta Assembly constituency was then arrested. After that, he was brought to Kolkata.

On May 21, the re-election was held in the Falta Assembly constituency. Jahangir withdrew from the election contest 48 hours before the election. In a press conference, he said his dream was for a golden Falta and added that the honourable Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, was offering a special package for the development of Falta. That was why he distanced himself from the re-election contest on May 21.

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Although he withdrew from the election contest 48 hours before polling, Jahangir’s name was next to the Trinamool symbol on the EVM. He got 7,783 votes and finished fourth.

Before the Assembly election in Falta, the central forces and police raided Jahangir’s house. There are several cases registered against him at the Falta police station. He was arrested in a case of extortion. This time, he was taken to the area.

Earlier, several Trinamool leaders were arrested and taken around the area with ropes tied around their waists. The Calcutta High Court has sought a report from the state government on this. The court observed that the police may arrest the accused, but once arrested, they cannot deliberately defame them. The state should inform why this system has been introduced by submitting a report within three weeks.

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