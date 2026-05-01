Bengal poll row: TMC flags concerns over counting supervisors, moves SC
The case has been listed for urgent hearing on Saturday before a Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, as the counting of votes is slated for May 4.
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Poll drama in West Bengal has hit a flashpoint, with the Trinamool Congress approaching the Supreme Court against the Chief Electoral Officer’s decision to appoint only Central government personnel as vote-counting supervisors for the state assembly elections.
The case has been listed for urgent hearing on Saturday before a Bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, as the counting of votes is slated for May 4.
(This is a developing story.)
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