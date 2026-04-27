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NewsIndiaBengal polls: Explosives found in multiple areas before phase 2 voting | DNA decodes
BENGAL POLL VIOLENCE

Bengal polls: Explosives found in multiple areas before phase 2 voting | DNA decodes

In South 24 Parganas alone, close to 100 bombs have been recovered over the past three days. Similar recoveries have been reported from Uluberia in Howrah during route marches conducted by authorities. In another instance, bombs were found in a mango orchard located behind the residence of a local political worker, prompting allegations that they were stored to create panic during voting. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 11:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bengal polls: Explosives found in multiple areas before phase 2 voting | DNA decodesPhoto Credit: @ZeeNews/ X

With around 34 hours left for the second phase of polling in West Bengal, election campaigning has come to an end, but concerns over violence continue to dominate the political landscape. Voting will be held across 142 seats. However, alongside the political battle, authorities are grappling with another challenge: repeated recovery of crude bombs from multiple districts.

Security agencies have recovered more than 250 bombs since the announcement of the election dates. Incidents include the seizure of 79 live bombs from a single house in Bhangar, nine bombs from a mango orchard, and several others from locations in Howrah and surrounding areas. In today’s DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed the multiple recoveries of  bombs and the threat of election-related violence ahead of the second phase of polling in the state:

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These explosives were reportedly found in houses, orchards, and even forested areas, raising suspicions that they were intended to be used to influence polling through intimidation.

In South 24 Parganas alone, close to 100 bombs have been recovered over the past three days. Similar recoveries have been reported from Uluberia in Howrah during route marches conducted by authorities.

In another instance, bombs were found in a mango orchard located behind the residence of a local political worker, prompting allegations that they were stored to create panic during voting. Police have launched investigations into these recoveries.

Data from past elections points to repeated instances of violence. In 2016, 172 violent incidents were recorded during assembly elections, followed by over 230 incidents in the 2018 panchayat polls. The 2019 general elections saw more than 200 incidents, while 278 cases were reported during the 2021 assembly elections. The 2023 panchayat elections recorded over 350 violent incidents.

Security forces have intensified search operations across districts, including South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, and Howrah. Raids in suspected locations, ranging from homes to agricultural fields and forests, have led to multiple recoveries. 

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