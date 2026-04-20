Bengal polls: Suvendu Adhikari ridicules Mamata Banerjee’s job promise for I-PAC Kolkata employees

KOLKATA: The Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday, ridiculed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s job promises for the Kolkata-based employees of the Indian Political Action Committee amid information that I-PAC has temporarily suspended its operations in the state for 20 days and have directed the employees at its Kolkata office to go on “short leave”.

On Sunday morning, soon after the information came regarding an email communication from I-PAC to Kolkata office employees, the Trinamool Congress initially issued a statement terming the information as baseless. However, soon after that, while addressing a campaign rally at Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, the Chief Minister made job promises to the I-PAC’s Kolkata office employees and also claimed that she had already discussed the matter with the party's General Secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee.

"The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids every day, and especially during the election. Those people of agencies who work for us are being threatened with leaving the state. You can have so many agencies working for you. What can't we also have? If you scare them, they will join my party, and we will give them jobs. Keep in mind that I will not let a single boy go without a job. I spoke to Abhishek Banerjee this morning on the matter... Let me be clear, this is a conspiracy. How much more lawlessness will you do, how many more votes will you cut? After that, you will do the NRC," the Chief Minister said on Sunday

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Monday morning, Suvendu Adhikari issued a social media statement ridiculing the Chief Minister’s job promises for I-PAC’s Kolkata office employees and claimed that after failing to fulfil her promises to protect the jobs of “untainted teachers” going jobless because of the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, the job promises for I-PAC employees sounded funnier.

“You snatched jobs from the qualified persons, gave false promises one after another just to save your own skin. No one got their jobs back as yet. Now you are promising jobs for those who actually scripted your false promises to confuse everyone just to save your own skin. Everyone in the country knows how capable you are of giving jobs. All you know is how to sell jobs to unqualified ones by depriving the qualified ones and then scattering a fireworks display of lies,” Adhikari said.