Bengal Polls: Will Suvendu’s dream of adding ‘former CM’ before Mamata Banerjee's name come true?

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: After five years, the rivalry between Suvendu Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee is once again all set to produce another dramatic chapter. With the 2026 Assembly polls around the corner, Adhikari has taken the battle straight into Bhabanipur, setting the stage for a high-stakes contest that could decide whether his bold claim of making Banerjee a “former Chief Minister” becomes reality.

The BJP has fielded Adhikari from Bhabanipur in its first list, while also retaining him in Nandigram, the constituency where he defeated Banerjee by 1,956 votes in 2021. The move signals more than just a candidature; it is a direct political challenge. Adhikari has made his intent clear on several occasions, “I defeated her in Nandigram; this time I will defeat her in Bhabanipur as well. I will make her a former Chief Minister.”

Banerjee has announced Bhabanipur as her seat for the upcoming polls. The constituency has been her political anchor since 2011, and she returned to the Assembly from here in a bypoll after losing Nandigram. Back then, she won comfortably by over 50,000 votes, reinforcing her grip on the seat.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Bhabanipur matters

For the BJP, Bhabanipur is not just another constituency; it is central to its strategy. By fielding Adhikari here, the party appears keen to turn Banerjee’s safest seat into a battleground. The calculation is simple --- if she is forced to spend more time defending her turf, it could limit her ability to campaign across the state.

This matters because Banerjee remains the Trinamool Congress’s biggest campaigner. Her presence often swings close contests in other districts. Keeping her tied down in Bhabanipur could disrupt that advantage.

A contest of narratives

The rivalry between Banerjee and Adhikari has been sharp and personal. Once bete noire during the Nandigram land movement that helped bring the Trinamool to power in 2011, they are now on opposite sides of a bitter political divide.

In 2021, Adhikari successfully pitched Banerjee as an “outsider” in Nandigram, a strategy that paid off. A similar attempt in Bhabanipur, however, may not be as straightforward. The constituency has a diverse voter base, often described as a “mini India”, with a significant presence of non-Bengali communities alongside Bengali and Muslim voters.

While this mix has traditionally favoured Banerjee, the BJP believes it can make inroads, particularly among business communities.

The voter list factor

Another element adding uncertainty is the recent revision of the electoral rolls. Data shows that nearly 44,787 names were deleted from Bhabanipur’s voter list, far higher than the 10,599 deletions in Nandigram.

The BJP maintains these were duplicate or invalid entries. The Trinamool Congress, however, has alleged that genuine voters have been removed, with Banerjee calling it a conspiracy involving the poll body.

A high-stakes gamble

Fielding Adhikari from two seats, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, carries both symbolic and strategic weight. It keeps the spotlight firmly on his rivalry with Banerjee while sustaining pressure across both constituencies.

For the BJP, even narrowing the margin in Bhabanipur could be politically significant. For Banerjee, a second defeat, especially in her home constituency, would be a major setback.

West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4. But long before ballots are cast, the battle lines are already drawn. Whether Adhikari can turn his ambition into reality, or Banerjee once again proves her hold over Bhabanipur, is a question that could define the election.