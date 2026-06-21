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  • /Bengal road accident: Bus crashes into stationary trailer; 4 killed, several injured

Bengal road accident: Bus crashes into stationary trailer; 4 killed, several injured

Bengal road accident: The preliminary investigations have revealed that the speeding bus crashed into the rear of a trailer parked on the side of the national highway. Traffic on the national highway was disrupted for some time following the accident.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Bengal road accident: Bus crashes into stationary trailer; 4 killed, several injured
Image Credit: AI-generated image/for representation only (Photo Credit: IANS)

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