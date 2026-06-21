/Bengal road accident: Bus crashes into stationary trailer; 4 killed, several injured

Bengal road accident: A passenger-laden bus of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) rammed into the rear of a trailer parked in the Maynaguri area of Jalpaiguri district in Bengal on Sunday. In the accident, which took place on National Highway 27, four people were killed, and 10 were seriously injured.
Meanwhile, at least 57 passengers were reportedly injured in the accident.
Citing hospital sources, IANS reported that the condition of 10 of the injured is critical. Unfortunately, four individuals died on their way to the hospital.
One of the deceased was identified as Sajal Sarkar, while the identities of the others are yet to be ascertained.
The police informed that 37 of the injured are undergoing treatment at Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital, while another 20 have been admitted to Maynaguri Rural Hospital.
The accident occurred after the NBSTC bus travelling from Siliguri to Cooch Behar crossed the Teesta Bridge and reached the Ulladabari area.
Meanwhile, the preliminary investigations have revealed that the speeding bus crashed into the rear of a trailer parked on the side of the national highway.
The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus became lodged inside the rear section of the trailer. The passengers who were seated in the front rows were trapped in the mangled remains of the bus following the tragic collision.
Personnel from the police and fire services, along with several ambulances from Maynaguri Police Station, reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.
The rescue operation continued for several hours. Trapped passengers were rescued after emergency responders cut through the twisted metal parts of the bus.
Traffic on the national highway was disrupted for some time following the accident.
Police authorities later restored normal traffic movement after removing the damaged vehicles with the help of a crane.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the crash.
(with IANS inputs)
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