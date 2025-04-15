Bengal Violence: 2 Brothers Arrested For Murdering Father-Son Duo During Murshidabad Riots

Murshidabad Violence: Two brothers were arrested in connection with the murder of a father-son duo during communal violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, the West Bengal Police said on Tuesday. With the fresh arrests, a total of 221 people have been apprehended so far in connection with the recent unrest in the district during anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act protests.

The two accused, identified as Kalu Nadar and Dildar Nadar, were residents of the same Jafrabad area where the father-son duo used to live, a senior officer said. He further stated that a special investigation team has been formed to probe into the murders.

West Bengal | Police have arrested two people in connection with the killing of father-son in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad. Investigation is underway: Police



According to the police, the police have blocked 1093 social media posts for spreading rumours.



Kalu Nadar was arrested in Murarai in Birbhum district, while his brother Dildar was nabbed near the India-Bangladesh border in Suti in Murshidabad district, the IPS officer said.

"We have collected the CCTV footage from the area and identified several people involved in the incident. Among them, we have arrested two persons," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI. So far, a total of 221 people have been arrested in connection with communal violence in the district, he said.

The bodies of the father-son duo, identified as Harogobindo Das and Chandan Das, were found in their house in Jafrabad locality in violence-hit Samserganj with multiple stab wounds. Apart from these two deaths, 21-year-old Ijaz Momin, who sustained bullet wounds during clashes at Sajur More in Suti on Friday, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital the next day.

At least 18 police personnel were injured in the clashes that broke out in several areas of Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Following the clashes, prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services were suspended, while police promised the strictest action against those behind the riots. According to the police, 1093 social media posts were blocked for spreading rumours, news agency ANI reported. The police have formed a special team which includes STF, CID and district police officers.

