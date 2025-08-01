Bengaluru: 12-year-Old Boy Allegedly Kidnapped, Murdered; Parents Received Ransom Call Demanding Rs 5 Lakh

According to SP Rural Bengaluru, CK Baba, Nishchit was returning home from tuition when a group of unidentified men kidnapped him. Shortly after the abduction, his parents received a call from an unknown number demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for his safe release. The kidnappers also threatened the family against contacting the police.

However, the boy's father filed a complaint with the Hulimavu police station to save his son. As soon as the complaint was filed, the Hulimavu police intensified the investigation through CCTV footage and mobile location tracking. They were conducting a continuous search operation to find the boy. Meanwhile, the boy's parents had prepared Rs. 5 lakh and were ready to give it to the kidnappers to bring their son back.

However, as soon as the kidnappers came to know that they had filed a complaint with the police about the kidnapping, they tied the boy's hands, beat him to death, poured a little petrol on a stone by the roadside, set him on fire and fled, police said.

The police traced the kidnappers' mobile phones to the location and discovered the partially burnt body in a deserted area on Kaggalipur Road in Bannerghatta. Police said that it is suspected that the boy died as a result of a brutal attack. In addition, his body was set on fire and was partially burned.

Electronic City DCP Narayan and Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba visited the crime scene and inspected it. The mark of brutal murder was found at the spot where the boy was found.

Hulimavu police have already registered a case of kidnapping and murder and have intensified the search for the culprits.