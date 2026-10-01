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Bengaluru: 19-year-old B.Com student stabbed to death near college

The victim then went behind the college building towards the gym and roadside area, where a group of youths picked up a quarrel and attacked him, police said. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Bengaluru: 19-year-old B.Com student stabbed to death near college
Image Credit: ANI

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Bengaluru: 19-year-old B.Com student stabbed to death near college
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