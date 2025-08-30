Bengaluru Airport Gets Global Accessibility Accreditation; Shivakumar Says 'Karnataka Leading The Way'

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has become the first in India to win the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Level-2 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation, a recognition that marks a step forward in making air travel more inclusive.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the achievement was a proud moment for Karnataka. “Kempegowda International Airport has once again set the benchmark for the nation,” he posted on X. “This certification highlights not just world-class facilities but also a commitment to ensure that every traveller, regardless of ability, feels included.”

Unlike basic compliance checks, the ACI programme requires airports to demonstrate an active accessibility roadmap, staff training and service upgrades for passengers with special needs. The Level-2 certification, valid for three years, places Bengaluru alongside a small group of international airports recognised for embedding inclusivity into long-term planning.

The airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), highlighted several measures rolled out in recent years. Among them are the Sunflower Lanyard scheme to assist passengers with hidden disabilities, the country’s first sensory room for neurodivergent travellers, and mandatory training for frontline staff to provide empathetic support.

“This honour reaffirms our goal of making air travel truly inclusive,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer at BIAL. “We want every passenger to feel that the airport experience is seamless and dignified.”

Aviation analysts note that global rankings are increasingly tied not just to capacity and technology but also to accessibility. Bengaluru, which already handles millions of passengers each year and is often cited as one of India’s best-run airports, is now also being showcased as a leader in passenger care.

For Karnataka, the recognition feeds into a larger narrative that the state is setting standards in infrastructure and services. For travellers, it means a more thoughtful journey, one that extends beyond efficiency to empathy.

