Bengaluru airport sexual harassment case: South Korean woman assaulted during routine check

Sexual harassment case: In a shocking incident, a South Korean woman was sexually harassed during a routine security check at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The incident took place on January 19, when the woman had arrived at the airport to travel back to South Korea, according to news agency ANI.

Based on her complaint, the Kempegowda Airport (KIAL) police arrested the accused and registered a criminal case. Police officials said an investigation is currently underway.