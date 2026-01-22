Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3009359https://zeenews.india.com/india/bengaluru-airport-sexual-harassment-case-south-korean-woman-assaulted-during-routine-check-3009359.html
NewsIndiaBengaluru airport sexual harassment case: South Korean woman assaulted during routine check
SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASES

Bengaluru airport sexual harassment case: South Korean woman assaulted during routine check

Sexual harassment case: A South Korean woman was sexually harassed during a routine security check at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 09:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru airport sexual harassment case: South Korean woman assaulted during routine checkImage: Representative/freepik

Sexual harassment case: In a shocking incident, a South Korean woman was sexually harassed during a routine security check at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru. The incident took place on January 19, when the woman had arrived at the airport to travel back to South Korea, according to news agency ANI.

Based on her complaint, the Kempegowda Airport (KIAL) police arrested the accused and registered a criminal case. Police officials said an investigation is currently underway.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
Hypersonic Power To Silent Warriors - What Makes R-Day 2026 Parade Special
north east India
Myanmar Currency, Drugs Seized In Two NE States; 7 Held
Donald Trump
Trump At WEF Summit: From Ridiculing Canada, NATO To Greenland Push - DEETS
Canada
'Canada Lives Because Of US': Trump Mocks Ottawa At WEF, Targets PM Carney
United Nations
‘When Leaders Run Roughshod...’: After Trump’s WEF Speech, A Veiled Message...
CEC Gyanesh Kumar
BLO Is Foundational Pillar For Electoral Democracy: CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Donald Trump
'Won't Use Force': Trump's Breather For NATO Allies On Greenland But...
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Govt Doubles Parking Charges Under GRAP 3, 4
United States
Why Trump's Offer To India To Join Gaza Board Of Peace Raises Red Flags
Lucknow Municipal Corporation
Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Achieved 100% Scientific Processing Of Solid Waste