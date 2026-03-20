The ghost of Meta: Why a high-security corporate ID is hanging in a Bengaluru rickshaw—A modern urban mystery | VIRAL VIDEO

As the "Silicon Valley of India," technology, tech culture, and commuting are part of daily life for all who live in Bengaluru. However, the social media world exploded when a video was posted on social media showing an auto rickshaw in Bengaluru with an ID card from Meta (Facebook) hanging from its ceiling. Many began to wonder if the tech industry’s downsising has escalated to a whole new level and changed how the public views the economy.

'Tech layoffs hitting different'

It all started when Siddhant Singh Rajput created and posted a short video of what is viewed as a common place in an auto rickshaw, sitting in the passenger seat, exposing all who watched the video to "Tech layoffs hitting different this year." This video has gone viral and is immensely popular on all social media platforms.

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In the video, as the camera zooms in on a unique Meta ID card, the ID card is hanging near the driver's controls. Siddhant then posted the video with a funny but hard-hitting Hindi caption—"Yahan bhi reject kar diya"—where it would appear as though he was suggesting that the auto driver was a former technology employee who was laid off due to layoffs from recent months.

The great debate of social media

The video has exploded into an incredible amount of speculation on social media, but social media users are split as to the validity of the video's information.

The 'downsised developer' theory suggests that, due to the many layoffs in 2024 and 2025, people believe the driver is a highly skilled engineer or analyst who is now freelancing in the gig economy to survive. "Yes, he is now making more money as a freelancer than he ever made working for big MNC companies," one user stated.

The 'found item' theory is a more mundane theory—There is a techie who forgets their ID/ID badge, and the driver takes it to keep it as a souvenir/key hanger. "The driver will hold all their badges like the Infinity Stones," one other user said.

The 'key holder' theory suggested that the lanyard is being used for the car's accessory key in a sturdy manner.

The questions remain

When followers asked Rajput whether the ID belonged to the driver or not, Rajput said he did not have a chance to confirm. "I didn't have the opportunity to ask him … I can see how if it were a passenger's ID, the situation could make sense," he stated in a response comment.

A representation of our culture

Regardless of whose ID it is; this photograph resonates with a lot of people from Bengaluru. The identity of Bengaluru and the people who live in Bengaluru are represented visually here.

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