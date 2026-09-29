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  • /Bengaluru auto fare row turns physical as two women and driver brawl on road

Bengaluru auto fare row turns physical as two women and driver brawl on road

The footage shows the two women and the auto driver arguing before the confrontation escalated into a physical fight, with all three seen pushing and hitting each other.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
Bengaluru auto fare row turns physical as two women and driver brawl on road
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Screen grab from the video viral on X

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Bengaluru auto fare row turns physical as two women and driver brawl on road
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