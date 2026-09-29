/Bengaluru auto fare row turns physical as two women and driver brawl on road

A dispute over an auto-rickshaw ride in Bengaluru's HSR Layout turned physical on Monday afternoon after two women and the driver were caught fighting on the roadside. The incident, reportedly in the 3rd Sector of HSR Layout, was captured on video by a passer-by.
The footage shows the two women and the auto driver arguing before the confrontation escalated into a physical fight, with all three seen pushing and hitting each other.
Watch here:
Kalesh b/w a Group of Girls and Auto Driver over Fare issues, HSR Layout Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gNAxhfVs93— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 29, 2026
The altercation continued for some time before another woman intervened and managed to separate them.
The video was later shared widely on Instagram and other social media platforms, drawing reactions from users who questioned how the argument had escalated and called for police action.
Police said the dispute began over the booking and cancellation of the ride. An FIR has been registered after the woman filed a complaint against the auto driver, who has been identified. Further investigation is underway.
The video also sparked a debate online, with some users questioning whether the fare had been settled before the ride and who initiated the physical confrontation.
One user wrote, "Why did they not ask the fare before they got in? And if you watch the video, who physically attacked first? That girl only looks like she got rough first. Was that really needed? It could have been sorted without the physical violence."
The user also praised the woman who intervened, adding, "The girl in the white jacket was trying her best to calm the situation, and that girl in the black T-shirt was more aggressive. When u use the service, either decide the amount before you take the ride or pay up without causing a physical scene."
Another user described the incident as unfortunate and said disagreements should not turn violent.
"The HSR Layout incident is unfortunate. Whatever the disagreement was about, physical confrontation should never be the way to resolve it. Most situations can be handled through a calm conversation and a little understanding from both sides," the user said.
Some social media users also claimed, without providing evidence, that the women were allegedly drunk and had struck the driver first.
Another commenter questioned why bystanders chose to record the incident rather than intervene, writing, "People enjoy filming but don't have the audacity to stop this Nonsensical fight between Men and women......Why."
A fourth user called for more clarity before drawing conclusions about the incident, saying, "Even though we all have our biases and prejudices against auto drivers, we need clarity on what happened here. Seems like the girls were disorderly or drunk."
The police investigation is expected to establish what led to the confrontation and how the physical altercation began.
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