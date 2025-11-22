Bengaluru Cash Van Heist: Three Arrested, ₹5.76 Crore Recovered In Major Breakthrough

The Bengaluru Police have made significant progress in the investigation into the Rs 7.11 crore daylight cash van robbery reported on 19 November, arresting three suspects and recovering Rs 5.76 crore. The sensational incident had raised pressing concerns over public safety and the city’s law and order situation.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, addressing a press conference on Saturday, confirmed the arrests and said that multiple police teams were still conducting operations across neighbouring states.

Three Accused Held, Including Police Constable

Detailing the breakthrough, the Commissioner said, “Thirty-eight individuals were interrogated, and among them, three persons have been arrested. The main accused is the vehicle in charge of the CMS cash refill van, another is a former employee of the same company, and the third accused is attached to the police department and works as a constable at the Govindarajanagara police station.”

He added that legal procedures would be completed before the suspects are taken into police custody.

According to Singh, the trio acted with precision and left almost no trace. “Despite this, our personnel identified them using CCTV footage, technology, inputs from locals, and other methods. So far, Rs 5.76 crore has been recovered, and we are receiving information about the remaining amount,” he said.

Six To Seven-Member Gang Behind Heist

The Commissioner revealed that a larger group was involved: “In total, a gang of six to seven persons is involved in the heist, and we have arrested three of them.”

An Innova used by the gang was traced to the outskirts of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, though it carried a fake registration number. Photos and videos of the vehicle were circulated to track its movements.

The recovered cash was found at a specific location on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A search is underway for additional conspirators, with the police gathering strong technical and forensic evidence.

Police Teams Face Major Challenges

Commissioner Singh highlighted the complexity of the investigation, “Our police teams worked tirelessly… but initially, they could not trace the money or the accused. This case posed several challenges. The gang moved through areas without CCTV coverage and did not use mobile phones.”

He explained that the perpetrators communicated discreetly and that both the bank and CMS employees provided limited information, further complicating the inquiry.

Despite the hurdles, a massive police effort was launched. From 19 November, two Joint Commissioners, 11 teams, and about 200 personnel, including ACPs and inspectors, spread out across Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Goa.

“They did a commendable job,” Singh said, noting that the investigation remains active.

Heist Planned For Months, CMS Lapses Identified

The Commissioner disclosed that the accused had planned the robbery meticulously. “The accused had planned the heist for three months. A recce of the area was conducted for 15 days. They chose routes without CCTV coverage and with shadow zones. Several lapses in the CMS company were also found. RBI guidelines were not followed.”

Background: A Daring Daylight Robbery

The robbery took place on Wednesday in broad daylight when the gang intercepted a vehicle transporting cash meant for ATM replenishment. The delay by the vehicle staff in alerting authorities raised suspicions, and questions also surfaced about why armed guards did not respond during the theft. All such lapses are under thorough investigation.

(With IANS inputs)