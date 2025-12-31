Bengaluru–Chennai Sleeper Bus Collides On Bengaluru–Hosur Highway, Several Injured; FIR Registered

Bus Collision: Several people were injured after a sleeper bus they were travelling in met with an accident on the busy Bengaluru–Hosur highway. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai when the accident occurred.

According to initial information, the bus reportedly lost control while in motion and rammed into another sleeper bus moving ahead of it.

The injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials have confirmed that all passengers are safe and that no fatalities or serious injuries were reported in the incident.

A sleeper bus travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai met with an accident on the Bangalore–Hosur National Highway night time, near the Chandapura flyover.According to preliminary information, the bus lost control and hit one more sleeper bus in front, Several passengers sustained… pic.twitter.com/1O6J0ZB6qH Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) December 31, 2025

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports suggest that emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the collision was reported. Police and medical teams worked swiftly to assist the injured and clear the highway. The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the busy stretch, leading to congestion as authorities managed the situation and ensured smooth vehicular flow.

The video of the accident, which surfaced shortly after the incident, showed the damaged buses at the site and drew widespread attention online. However, officials urged the public not to speculate and to rely only on verified information.

SP Assures Responsibility In The Matter

Later, the Superintendent of Police from Bengaluru Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the accident. The police stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and that necessary action will be taken based on the findings.

Authorities have advised commuters and transport operators to exercise caution while travelling on highways, especially during long overnight journeys, and to strictly adhere to road safety norms.