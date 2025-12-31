Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001912https://zeenews.india.com/india/bengaluru-chennai-sleeper-bus-collides-on-bengaluru-hosur-highway-several-injured-fir-registered-3001912.html
NewsIndiaBengaluru–Chennai Sleeper Bus Collides On Bengaluru–Hosur Highway, Several Injured; FIR Registered
ACCIDENT

Bengaluru–Chennai Sleeper Bus Collides On Bengaluru–Hosur Highway, Several Injured; FIR Registered

Two sleeper buses collided on the Bengaluru–Hosur highway, leaving several passengers injured. Police have registered an FIR, and an investigation in the matter is underway.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru–Chennai Sleeper Bus Collides On Bengaluru–Hosur Highway, Several Injured; FIR RegisteredImage Credit: ( X )

Bus Collision: Several people were injured after a sleeper bus they were travelling in met with an accident on the busy Bengaluru–Hosur highway. The bus was travelling from Bengaluru to Chennai when the accident occurred.

According to initial information, the bus reportedly lost control while in motion and rammed into another sleeper bus moving ahead of it.

The injured were promptly shifted to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. Officials have confirmed that all passengers are safe and that no fatalities or serious injuries were reported in the incident.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary reports suggest that emergency services rushed to the spot soon after the collision was reported. Police and medical teams worked swiftly to assist the injured and clear the highway. The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the busy stretch, leading to congestion as authorities managed the situation and ensured smooth vehicular flow.

The video of the accident, which surfaced shortly after the incident, showed the damaged buses at the site and drew widespread attention online. However, officials urged the public not to speculate and to rely only on verified information.

SP Assures Responsibility In The Matter

Later, the Superintendent of Police from Bengaluru Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the accident. The police stated that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and that necessary action will be taken based on the findings.

Authorities have advised commuters and transport operators to exercise caution while travelling on highways, especially during long overnight journeys, and to strictly adhere to road safety norms.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khaleda Zia
Why Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit Signals India’s Long Game in Bangladesh
India Pakistan conflict 2025
India-Pakistan, Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflicts Likely In 2026: US Think Tank
China
China's Drill Around Taiwan Prompt Global Alarm, Lawmakers Urge Swift Response
Delhi Airport
Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi-NCR: Airports, IndiGo, Air India Issue Advisories
India Pakistan conflict 2025
After US, China Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions
Indian Army
From Op Sindoor To BrahMos Power, 10 Moments That Defined Army's Capabilities
uttarakhand tunnel accident
60 Injured As Two Loco Trains Collide In Uttarakhand's Chamoli
Jammu and Kashmir
NIA Court Issues Proclamation Against US, Turkey, And Germany-Based Accused
School Assembly News Headlines today
School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 31): India, World & Weather Updates
Baba Vanga 2026 Predictions
Baba Vanga’s 2026 Warning: World War 3, Disasters, AI Out of Control Ahead Now