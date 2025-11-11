Karnataka: Sarvagnanagar Wins Rs 1 Lakh, Named Cleanest Zone In Bengaluru Mega Drive

Bengaluru North City Corporation successfully completed an eight-hour long massive cleanliness drive on Saturday with over 599 tonnes of waste collected across seven divisions. Sarvagnanagar Assembly Constituency emerged as the top-performing zone and bagged first prize of ₹1 lakh for its commendable work.

The drive, initiated by BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar, covered around 95 km of roads in Hebbal, Pulikeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Dasarahalli, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Judging Criteria for the Top Cleanliness Award

The awards had been announced to provide incentives for officials and the best performing divisions. The winners were selected after thorough inspections.

Assessment Mechanism: Thereafter, constituencies were rated on the basis of the quality and efficacy of the cleaning process. Inspections were carried out with the assistance of the concerned Chief Engineers in collaboration with the RWAs and other local organizations to ensure transparency and community participation.

Scope of Work: The drive involved the removal of various types of debris, silt, and tree branches, and also the thorough cleaning of roads, footpaths, medians, parks, stormwater, and general drains.

Massive Mobilisation and Waste Breakdown

The initiative demanded extensive collaborative work and mobilization of civic resources across different departments.

Manpower: Over 4,200 pourakarmikas and volunteers took part in the cleaning drive.

Key Results: Of the total 599 tons of waste collected:

Of this, 275 tons was construction debris.

210 tons was dry waste.

86 tons were extracted from vacant plots.

It consisted of 28 tons of cleared discarded household items from footpaths. Recognition and Political Commentary BNCC recognised efforts by the top three constituencies in a ceremony, while the success has also been highlighted by the ruling party.

Top Winners: While Sarvagnanagar secured ₹1,00,000, Byatarayanapura got the second prize of ₹50,000, and Yelahanka came third with ₹25,000. Civic Goals: Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar stated that the campaign had two significant goals: a cleaner environment and raising public awareness and participation in maintaining hygiene.

