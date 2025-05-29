A video capturing a couple's public display of affection (PDA) from the sunroof of a moving vehicle in Bengaluru sparked outrage on social media and prompted immediate action on the part of the traffic police in Bengaluru.

The incident, which took place under the Halasuru Traffic Police jurisdiction, was recorded by a passerby and immediately went viral on social media after being shared by the X handle Karnataka Portfolio. The video displays the couple kissing and hugging while standing upright through the sunroof of the vehicle, raising eyebrows from surrounding commuters and netizens alike regarding both road safety and public decency.

Vehicle Traced, Owner Fined

Acting on the video, Bengaluru traffic police identified the vehicle based on its Karnataka registration number. The owner received a fine of Rs 1,500 — Rs 1,000 for reckless driving and Rs 500 for standard traffic offenses.

"This kind of behaviour is not only indecent in a public space but also extremely hazardous from a traffic safety perspective," police officials said. "Such acts can distract drivers and significantly increase the risk of accidents."

Authorities threatened that a repeat of the incidents would attract tougher enforcement and possible legal action under traffic safety and public nuisance laws.

Metro PDA Video Also Sparks Concerns

In another incident, yet another video went viral on social media of a couple who were said to have been engaged in indecent behaviour at Bengaluru's Madavara Metro Station. The couple, amidst other fellow commuters who included elderly citizens, seemed unconcerned about being in public, again fuelling online discussion of appropriate behavior in public spaces.

Sunroof Shenanigans: Public Road Becomes Private Bedroom for Bengaluru Couple



What is truly happening to people these days? In yet another bizarre and concerning incident, a young couple was caught on camera engaging in highly inappropriate behavior through the sunroof of a… pic.twitter.com/p8bt7r1WX7 — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) May 27, 2025

The clip has evoked demands for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to act. Social media users and commuters have appealed to metro authorities to enhance monitoring and advocate for respectful behavior on public transport systems.

Public Reactions And Official Response

Both incidents have opened up debate again on balancing the freedom of individuals and public decency in public places. While some users were complaining about moral policing, most demanded greater enforcement to uphold decorum in public spaces.

Traffic police authorities have reaffirmed their interest in maintaining road safety and public order, requesting citizens to report similar offenses through official mediums.