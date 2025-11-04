Bengaluru Doctor Murder Case: The case of a dermatologist's murder sent shockwaves through the nation earlier. Now it has come to light that the victim's surgeon husband, who was arrested on charges of killing the victim with an overdose of anesthesia in Bengaluru, had sent a disturbing message through his phone.

According to media reports, the accused, Dr. Mahendra Reddy, in a message wrote, "I killed my wife for you". However, it is not clear as of now to whom he sent the message.

The reports further revealed that the message was sent through a digital payment application, and it was discovered when the accused's phone was investigated.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Bengaluru Doctor's Murder

The incident of the murder was reported from the Marathahalli police station limits. The victim was identified as Kruthika M. Reddy (29), and she was a dermatologist. Meanwhile, the accused was identified as her husband, a practicing surgeon, Mahendra Reddy G.S.

He was arrested in Udupi, within hours of the FIR being registered.

According to an IANS report, the incident occurred on May 26, 2024. A complaint in this regard was initially filed by Nikita M. Reddy, the victim’s sister. The police registered it as an unnatural death case. Following a fresh complaint by the victim's father, Muni Reddy K., the police re-registered an FIR under Section 103 of the BNS Act.

The family of Kruthika Reddy has alleged in the complaint, "Postmortem analysis confirmed the presence of 'Propofol,' a controlled anesthetic agent restricted to operation-theatre use, in multiple organs of the deceased. Investigative findings indicate that the drug was deliberately administered intravenously, causing fatal respiratory depression."

The family further charged that Mahendra Reddy misused his professional access to procure and administer the drug. He allegedly attempted to cover up the act by projecting it as a natural death and pressuring the family not to file a police complaint or insist on a postmortem examination.

Also Read- Coimbatore College Student Gangrape Case: 3 Arrested, Accused Shot In Leg During Police Encounter

Accused's Criminal History

The family of the victim has alleged that the accused has a criminal history, which was concealed at the time of marriage.

(with IANS inputs)