Bengaluru Engineering Student Arrested In Rape Case; Asked Victim, 'Do You Need Pill?'

A 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly raping a female classmate inside a men’s toilet at a private engineering college in South Bengaluru.

The accused, Jeevan Gowda, a sixth-semester student, was taken into police custody on Wednesday and has since been remanded to judicial custody. The incident allegedly occurred on October 10, while the survivor, a seventh-semester student at the same institution, lodged a complaint five days later, on October 15.

According to the FIR, the survivor and accused knew each other and were classmates. On the day of the incident, the survivor met Jeevan to collect some belongings. During lunch break, he called her several times and asked her to meet near the architecture block on the seventh floor. When she arrived, he tried to forcibly kiss her. As she tried to leave, he followed her to the sixth floor, dragged her into the men’s washroom, locked the door, and sexually assaulted her.

He also confiscated her phone when it rang. The assault happened between 1:30 pm and 1:50 pm.

After the incident, the survivor told two friends, and Jeevan later called her asking, “Do you need a pill?”

The survivor was initially scared to report, but later filed a complaint with her parents’ help at the Hanumanthanagar police station. A crime scene reconstruction was done.

There were no CCTV cameras on that floor, complicating evidence gathering, but police are examining forensic and digital proof.

The opposition BJP criticised the Congress government, saying law and order in Karnataka has worsened. R Ashoka, BJP leader in Karnataka, said, “The law and order in Karnataka has collapsed. In just four months, there have been 979 sexual assaults on girls. Bengaluru alone has reported over 114 cases. Our women and children are living in fear due to the state government's criminal inaction. From the brutal rape and murder of a tribal girl in Mysuru to the tragic suicide of a librarian in Kalaburagi - this is a moral and administrative failure."

He further stated that he has sent an urgent letter to the National Commission for Women (NCW), requesting the deployment of a fact-finding team to Karnataka.

“The BJP will not remain silent while our sisters and daughters face such insecurity. The government must take responsibility for this failure and act promptly to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of women and children,” Ashoka emphasised.

The private engineering college where the alleged incident occurred has yet to release an official statement.