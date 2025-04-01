Bengaluru Garbage Tax: Residents To Pay Waste Management Fee From Today; Check Charges

Bengaluru Garbage Tax: The Bengaluru residents are now set to pay a new tax starting today after paying more for Bus and Metro rides. Starting today, the residents will have to pay a mandatory Solid Waste Management (SWM) fee. The fee being termed as 'Bengaluru Garbage Tax' is a part of the Congress government's initiative to improve waste collection and disposal in the city. The garbage tax comes after a hike in prices of essential items including milk, electricity tariffs, and public transport fares.

The BJP has launched a scathing attack against the Siddaramaiah Government terming it 'Khata Khat' model. "After Toilet Tax in Himachal Pradesh now Congress will charge Garbage Tax in Bengaluru. Khata Khat Model! After hikes in metro fares, petrol, diesel, electricity, milk and water prices. One more Jhatka by Congress to residents," said BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala.

According to media reports, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the municipal body looking after Bengaluru's civic issues, has made it mandatory for all property owners to contribute waste management fees. The 'Garbage tax' will be collected alongside the property tax. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is hoping to earn Rs 685 crore from the initiative.

The BBMP has decided SWM fee as per the built-up area of residential properties:

Up to 600 sq ft: Rs 10 per month

600–1,000 sq ft: Rs 50 per month

1,000–2,000 sq ft: Rs 100 per month

2,000–3,000 sq ft: Rs 150 per month

3,000–4,000 sq ft: Rs 200 per month

Above 4,000 sq ft: Rs 400 per month

BBMP will be deploying marshals carrying point-of-sale machines to collect waste management fees. Bulk waste generators who fail to process their waste on-site will be charged an extra Rs 12 per kilogram. On the other hand, those who adopt in-situ composting will receive a Rs 3 per kilogram rebate as an incentive.