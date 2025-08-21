The aspirations of Karnataka as a world technology manufacturing hub have got an huge boost with Taiwanese giant Foxconn starting production of the iPhone 17 at its recently opened plant in Devanahalli, just beyond Bengaluru. The move, announced by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil, is a significant achievement for the state.

iPhone 17 Unveils from Foxconn's Second Largest Facility Beyond China

Minister M.B. Patil announced on Monday that Foxconn has begun making the new iPhone 17 from its newest Bengaluru factory. "Happy to report that Foxconn has begun mass production of the new iPhone 17 at its new facility in Devanahalli, Bengaluru," Patil tweeted on X. He pointed out that this is Foxconn's second-largest facility outside China, constructed with a massive investment of $2.8 billion (about ₹25,000 crore).

Deputy CM Shivakumar Welcomes "Historic Moment," Brags of Karnataka's Appeal

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar welcomed the start of iPhone manufacturing as a "historic moment" for the state. On social media, he wrote, "Namma Bengaluru Takes India to the Apple Era! Bengaluru is writing history as iPhone 17 manufacturing starts at Foxconn's new facility with an investment of ₹25,000 crore."

— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 20, 2025

Shivakumar also highlighted Apple's further commitment to the city, noting the tech giant has leased 2.7 lakh sq ft of office space for ₹1,010 crore over the next decade. He emphasized that these investments are creating "thousands of opportunities for our youth" and solidifying Karnataka's position as a "key player in global technology," repeatedly asserting Bengaluru's role as "the heartbeat of India’s tech revolution."

Pro-Business Policies Responsible For Investment Magnet Status

Deputy CM Shivakumar emphasized the increasing attractiveness of the state to technology investors, crediting it to the Congress government's "pro-business policies." According to him, the world's best companies continue to opt for Karnataka because of the efforts being made by the government in making investments and expansion easier through "clear rules, faster clearances, robust infrastructure" as the main benefits.

Bengaluru is already a software export anchor of India and has many global capability centers. In the last year, there have been new commitments in aerospace, electric mobility, and semiconductors, and also big electronics supply chain players that have announced plans to expand.

Policy And Talent Driving Growth Beyond Bengaluru

The government's industrial and IT infrastructure, which provide single-window clearances and sector-specific incentives, are also playing a key role. A new policy specifically for global capability centers is a recent measure that aims to bring new jobs and investments in the next five years.

Industry leaders attribute that growth to not just incentives alone. "The depth of talent in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, is unparalleled in India. Investors follow where the engineers are, and that's an enormous boon for the state," said a Bengaluru consultant.

There is also a definite intention to delocalize investment away from the capital, with the likes of Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Tumakuru being established as new growth hubs, with infrastructure outlays backing them up. Whether they will be able to match Bengaluru's success is yet to be seen, but the direction is clear. For D.K. Shivakumar, who is job and growth-focused, this investment story also has political resonance, further cementing his government's pro-business sheen in the face of cut-throat inter-state competition for capital.

