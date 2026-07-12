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Bengaluru horror: Delivery agent barges into woman's flat, flashes at her; arrested

A delivery agent was arrested in Bengaluru after allegedly forcing his way into a woman's flat and flashing at her following a parcel delivery, police said.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 01:11 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Bengaluru horror: Delivery agent barges into woman's flat, flashes at her; arrested
Image Credit: IANS

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